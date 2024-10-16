Woodhouse Mill: Sheffield post office set to close for good following postmaster's resignation
Woodhouse Mill Post Office, on Retford Road, will shut for good on Tuesday, January 7, at 3pm, it has been confirmed.
A Post Office spokesperson told The Star that following a ‘comprehensive’ review of the network, they would not be looking to replace the branch.
They said the closest alternative branches are in Woodhouse, which is 1.2 miles away, and Handsworth, which is 1.7 miles away.
Woodhouse Mill Post Office is located within the Spar store at the BP petrol station.
The Post Office spokesperson said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, Woodhouse Mill Post Office will be closing on Tuesday 7 January at 3pm.
“The Post Office has undertaken a comprehensive review of the network to ensure that it continues to meet evolving customer needs in a very challenging economic climate.
“This review examined the network at a very detailed, local level, analysing customer demand and accessibility of Post Office products and services. At this time, therefore, we are not looking to replace Woodhouse Mill Post Office.”
