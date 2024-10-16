Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A post office in Sheffield is set to close following the postmaster’s resignation, with no replacement planned.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodhouse Mill Post Office, on Retford Road, will shut for good on Tuesday, January 7, at 3pm, it has been confirmed.

A Post Office spokesperson told The Star that following a ‘comprehensive’ review of the network, they would not be looking to replace the branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodhouse Mill Post Office, which is located within the Spar store at the BP petrol station on Retford Road, Sheffield, is set to close for good on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 | Google

They said the closest alternative branches are in Woodhouse, which is 1.2 miles away, and Handsworth, which is 1.7 miles away.

Woodhouse Mill Post Office is located within the Spar store at the BP petrol station.

The Post Office spokesperson said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, Woodhouse Mill Post Office will be closing on Tuesday 7 January at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Post Office has undertaken a comprehensive review of the network to ensure that it continues to meet evolving customer needs in a very challenging economic climate.

“This review examined the network at a very detailed, local level, analysing customer demand and accessibility of Post Office products and services. At this time, therefore, we are not looking to replace Woodhouse Mill Post Office.”