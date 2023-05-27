News you can trust since 1887
Wingin' It chicken Sheffield: New food venue due to open today in Walkley - and the first 100 customers get a discount

A popular Sheffield food venue is due to open a new site today – and the first 100 customers are being offered a discount.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 27th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Wingin’ It announced earlier this month, on May 14, that it had left its previous base at the well-known Sheffield Plate food hall in Orchard Square, and that it would be moving to a new location.

Now the business has put its sign up at a shop unit previously home to the No. 1 Chinese takeaway, on South Road, Walkley.

It is expected to re-open there today, Saturday, May 27.

Wingin' It, the popular Sheffield chicken business, which has been based at Orchard Square, is opening a new site on South Road, WalkleyWingin' It, the popular Sheffield chicken business, which has been based at Orchard Square, is opening a new site on South Road, Walkley
Wingin’ It bosses told customers on their social media pages this week: “To celebrate our grand opening, we're offering an exclusive launch day offer: The first 100 people will enjoy a fantastic 15 per cent off on everything.”

It is likely to re-open the same weekend as the nearby Rose House pub.

