Wingin’ It announced earlier this month, on May 14, that it had left its previous base at the well-known Sheffield Plate food hall in Orchard Square, and that it would be moving to a new location.
Now the business has put its sign up at a shop unit previously home to the No. 1 Chinese takeaway, on South Road, Walkley.
It is expected to re-open there today, Saturday, May 27.
Wingin’ It bosses told customers on their social media pages this week: “To celebrate our grand opening, we're offering an exclusive launch day offer: The first 100 people will enjoy a fantastic 15 per cent off on everything.”
It is likely to re-open the same weekend as the nearby Rose House pub.