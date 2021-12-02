Win £100 to spend on your Christmas shopping trolley with Jack's supermarket

Jack’s, on Kilner Way, will be giving away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers as a special Christmas treat for Sheffield Star readers.

In Jack’s, you’ll find everything you need for the perfect Christmas celebration. Whether you’re looking for Christmas dinner classics, delicious desserts, or drinks to get the party started, Jack’s continues to offer top quality products at great value prices throughout the festive season.

Readers could be spending their winning voucher on some of Jack’s brand new festive range including; Jack’s Smash Reindeer Nose Chocolate Cake (£5.49), Jack’s Baking Camembert with Caramelised Onion & Balsamic Herb Chutney (£2), Jack’s Cranberry Sauce which is available for just 55p and Jack’s Sage and Onion Stuffing mix for as little as 30p!

Win up to £100 for your Christmas shop with Jack's supermarket

For your chance to win a £100 voucher or one of two £50 vouchers to spend in store, all you have to do is answer this simple question…

Name three Christmas Dinner staples that you can find in a supermarket?

To enter this competition, email your answers, plus your name, address and a daytime telephone number to [email protected] – with the subject line “Sheffield Star Christmas Shop competition”.

** Enter before the closing date on 16th December **

Jack’s, part of the Tesco family, prides itself on offering customers the very best quality products at great value prices and celebrates the ‘best of British’. Visit www.jacks-uk.com for more details

Usual Jack’s terms and conditions apply – see jacks-uk.com