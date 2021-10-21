The Wig and Pen on Campo Lane was popular with lawyers, journalists and business people and had expanded to offer food including pizza.

But it closed during the pandemic and the rear windows facing historic Paradise Square were boarded up. It has not reopened since.

Inside, upturned glasses can be seen on beer pump taps and blackboards still advertise offers. But the windows are unwashed, the phone line has been disconnected, the Twitter account hasn’t been used for more than a year and the Facebook page not since 2010.

The boozer is owned by the Milestone Group which also owns the Milestone Restaurant in Kelham Island, which has not reopened and is up for sale, as well as the Cutlery Works food hall in Neepsend which is trading.

This year, the company was also chosen to run Cambridge Street Collective, a new food hall in the Heart of the City development in Sheffield city centre.

The firm, led by boss Matt Bigland did not respond to contact from The Star.

The Milestone closed in March 2020. The site is up for sale with Ernest Wilsons & Co Limited.

It is described as a ‘gastro pub and restaurant’ in a ‘prime position’ and with a price of £99,950.

The description adds: “An opportunity to acquire this delightful restaurant and bar situated in a prime position in the city centre, nestling amongst thousands of offices and commerce."

It sold sushi and pizza