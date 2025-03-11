A major retail chain has moved into a new unit at Meadowhall, with shoppers giving their views already.

WH Smith has just moved into a new unit on the lower arcade at the well known mall, near Sheffield, and the venue is offering ‘free treats’ this weekend. The units were previously occupied by Scotts and Barbour which closed on December 31.

The move comes at a time when the famous stationery retailer is reported to be in talks over the sale of its high street stores.

WH Smiths has opened in a new unit in Meadowhall. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

Meadowhall said yesterday in a short statement: “Your brand new WHSmith is now open. Join them for their opening weekend and get free treats.

“Find WHSmith's in the Lower Arcade.”

It opened for the first time on Monday.

The chain had left its large unit at Meadowhall on upper High Street, next to Boots, which held a closing down sale.

Comments have been left on the Meadowhall Facebook page.

One shopper expressed disappointment at the size of the new shop. He said: “Went in it today. It's tiny and the magazine rack is virtually non existent.”

Another added: “Can’t wait to see what the old WH Smith’s unit becomes now.”

