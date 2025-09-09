The new tie-up promises cheap pints and proper chippy favourites under one roof 🍺

Wetherspoons has signed a major new franchise deal with The Papas Group

15 new pubs are set to open across the UK as part of the partnership

The move combines two of Britain’s best-known budget food and drink brands

Pub-goers can expect classic Spoons menus alongside Papas’ fish and chips

The expansion is expected to create hundreds of new hospitality jobs

Fish and chips with your pint?

That’s exactly what will be on the menu as an iconic budget pub giant teams up with one of the country’s biggest chippy operators to launch 15 brand-new pubs across the UK.

Wetherspoons has signed a major franchise deal with The Papas Group, a family-run business best known for its Papa’s Fish and Chips restaurants, bringing together two of Britain’s most affordable eating and drinking institutions.

For pub-goers, the tie-up means more places to enjoy cheap pints, classic Wetherspoons menus, and the promise of Papa’s expertise in one of the UK’s favourite takeaway dishes.

The partnership could also create hundreds of new hospitality jobs as the roll-out gathers pace.

(Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Michael Barron, Wetherspoons’ commercial director, said: “We are delighted to have signed agreements with The Papas Group. We are looking at further opportunities and are confident that more franchise agreements will be signed.”

The Papas family already operates dozens of restaurants across the north of England, specialising in fish suppers and casual dining.

By partnering with Wetherspoons, it now gains access to one of the most recognised brands in British pubs – with a ready-made fanbase looking for value.

Wetherspoons isn’t new to franchising. It already runs outlets in partnership with Haven holiday parks and university campuses in Newcastle and Hull, where independent operators use the brand while sticking to its trademark pricing and products.

The strategy has paid off: alongside this latest deal, Wetherspoons has added new pubs in Fulham (West London) and Kenilworth (Warwickshire) in 2025 alone.

Full list of new Wetherspoons with Papas:

The first site to open its doors will be The Hykeham Manor in Gateway Park, Lincoln, on Wednesday, October 1.

It will be followed by three more launches in quick succession: Annitsford (Northumberland), Stockton-on-Tees (County Durham), and Emersons Green (Bristol), all due by the end of November.

The Hykeham Manor, Gateway Park, Lincoln – opening October 1

Annitsford, Northumberland – October

Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham – November

Emersons Green, Bristol – November

With 11 more to be revealed, bargain-hunters may soon find their nearest ‘Spoons doubling as a top spot for fish and chips too.

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we'd love to hear from you.