Three shops and a restaurant are set open in a newly redevelopment building on West Street, near Sheffield city centre.

Most of the scaffolding has now come down at Northgate House, West Street, with a planning application now lodged with Sheffield Council to change it inside.

The redeveloped former university offices on West Street, Sheffield, Northgate House. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The plans submitted to the authority show the entrance to a large shop and a hot food takeaway fronting onto West Street, along with the entrance to neighbouring flats.

The area where the shop and and takeaway will be located is still concealed behind hoardings.

There will also be two shops as part of the building along Orange Street, the adjoining side street off West Street.

The planning application says the site was previously university offices, and adds the rest of the building will to residential use above and to the rear of the shops.

The shop and the takeaway facing West Street see what was previously one unit divided into two.

It is not yet known which shops and which takeaway will move into the site.