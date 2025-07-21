Wavelength Music: Plans drawn up for one of Sheffield’s best known music shops back in the day
Wavelength Music on London Road had been a mecca for guitarists and other music lovers for more than 40 years, before it closed in 2020.
But now plans for a new business to move into the building have been submitted to Sheffield Council.
They would see the building transformed into a takeaway, with an extension built onto the back to create flats.
Architects’ plans have been drawn up, showing a kitchen and storage area, as well as the serving area and the flats.
However these is no suggestion at this stage as to what sort of takeaway food would be sold there.
The site is about a quarter of a mile’s walk from London Road’s junction with the Sheffield ring road.
