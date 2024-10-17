Watch: Inside independent fashion retailer The Cream Store launching in Sheffield city centre
Have a look inside a trendy clothes retailer opening a flagship shop in Sheffield city centre.
The Cream Store is in on the corner of Charles Street and Cross Burgess Street, in the city council’s Heart of the City regeneration project.
Director Manish Patel and supervisor Reuben Cole showed The Star around ahead of the shop opening on Friday, October 18.
