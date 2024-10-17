Watch: Inside independent fashion retailer The Cream Store launching in Sheffield city centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Oct 2024, 14:33 BST
Have a look inside a trendy clothes retailer opening a flagship shop in Sheffield city centre.

The Cream Store is in on the corner of Charles Street and Cross Burgess Street, in the city council’s Heart of the City regeneration project.

Director Manish Patel and supervisor Reuben Cole showed The Star around ahead of the shop opening on Friday, October 18.

Related topics:City Council

News you can trust since 1887
