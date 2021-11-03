According to Is This Service Down – a website where people can report any connectivity and technology issues they are having across the country – users in the Sheffield area are experiencing problems with their Virgin services.

Reports have spiked in the last 24 hours, but the main problems appear to have been reported since 7.40am today (Wednesday, November 3).

Emails, WiFi and broadband services seem to have been impacted the most, with some other issues around TV and phone services also recorded.

Hundreds of users are experiencing problems with internet, WiFI, emails and phone and television services on Virgin Media in Sheffield today. Photo: Getty Images.

The main areas which have been affected are: S6, S8, S11, S2, S3, S35, S7 and S10.

Postcodes in Barnsley also seem to be heavily affected, with 410 reports from the area in just the last few hours.

People from other areas of South Yorkshire, such as Doncaster, have also taken to the website to voice their frustrations at being unable to get online.

Other areas of the UK also seem to badly affected by the outage, particularly in Birmingham and London, which are shown as red zones on the Is This Service Down interactive map.

There have been 4606 reports of problems in London and 1548 in Birmingham.

Why is Virgin Media down in Sheffield?

Users have taken to Twitter to ask Virgin Media for their help – but customer services have said they are not aware of any issues on the server.

The cause of the issue is not yet known, although the help desk on Twitter has said staff are looking into it.