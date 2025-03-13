The venue, Valencia, is opening on the corner of Benty Lane and Sandygate Road, in Crosspool, in what was once the site of the Varanasi Indian restaurant.

And you can see nine pictures of the new Sheffield venue, inside and out, in the gallery below.

There are also plans to open a cocktail bar in the upstairs section of the building in the next few months as part of the scheme.

The owners hope to have the tapas restaurant open by March 19, depending on whether work on the kitchen is completed by then.

Joint owner Emine Hiassat, who is opening the business with friend Beyhan Camali, said they had been working on getting the venue ready since September.

She said: “First we had to change everything inside. Everything was really out of date, including the kitchen, It wasn't where we wanted. It was a wood floor, but now it’s tiled.

“It will be a cafe in the morning, until 3pm and then from 5pm it will be a Mediterranean tapas restaurant.”

“I’m looking forward to opening it. I think it will be brilliant.”

The food will draw from both Spanish and Turkish cuisine.

Em added: “The cocktail bar will be called Lal. That’s going to be upstairs, but that’s a few months in the future. We have to be patient with that.”

She said there was a lot of interest locally and nearby residents had been asking her about the plans.

Em has worked in catering before, as both a chef and a waitress, but had more recently been working in finance. Beyhan runs a number of restaurants in Chichester.

Em said she said she was delighted when the building she is now opening became available, as she had thought it would be an ideal venue for her dream of of opening a tapas restaurant, which she thinks will complement other businesses nearby.

1 . Valencia Boss Emine Hiassat pictured near her new restaurant, Valencia, in Crosspool. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2 . Mural A colourful mural of a Spanish dancer is a visual centrepiece on the wall. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

3 . Tables One of the tables in the Valencia, set to open this month. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

4 . Flowers Flowers on the tables at Valencia, Crosspool. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales