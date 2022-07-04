From Yorkshire puddings, to gravy, to roast and mashed potatoes, the possibilities for the perfect roast are endless, and here in the north we really know how to pull together the perfect comforting meal – but the real question is, do you like to put Hendo’s on yours?

We took a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Sheffield that offer a sunday roast, focusing on those rated 4.5 stars or more, with more than 100 reviews.

These are the 12 highest rated ones. Will you be trying any of them?

1. The Rhubarb Shed Cafe Address: 389 Manor Ln, Sheffield S2 1UL. Rating: 4.7 out of 5. (626 reviews) What people say: “Absolutely lovely Sunday lunch, melt in the mouth beef, vegetables cooked to perfection…” Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Make No Bones - vegan restaurant Address: 10 Hicks St, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8BL.(Inside The Old Workshop pub) Rating: 4.7 out of 5. (368 reviews) What people say: “Booked the Sunday roast and it did not disappoint. The best vegan roast we’ve ever had!” Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Thyme Cafe Address: 490-492 Glossop Rd, Sheffield S10 2QA. Rating: 4.6 out of 5. (500 reviews) What people say: “Food is always amazing, menu is varied, service is great, staff are friendly - a perfect dining experience!” Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Brocco on the Park Address: 92 Brocco Bank, Sheffield S11 8RS. Rating: 4.6 out of 5. (271 reviews) What people say: “Amazing food, superb dining and outdoor space combined with great service.” Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales