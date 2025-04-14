Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A discount home, garden and leisure retailer has announced a new superstore in Sheffield.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Range is set to open in the former Homebase on Drakehouse Retail Park in Waterthorpe.

The firm’s website states it will be at 9am on Friday, April 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Range is opening at Drakehouse Retail Park in Waterthorpe. | Google

Homebase went into administration in November. Scores of shops were acquired by CDS Superstores, owner of The Range.

The firm also has stores at Meadowhall Retail Park, Stocksbridge, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Chesterfield.

The Range also has stores at Meadowhall Retail Park, pictured, Stocksbridge, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Chesterfield. | Google

The new Drakehouse store was welcomed on a local Facebook group.

One member said: “Oh no that’s me skint forever lol.”

Another said: “Brill hope they keep the garden centre.”