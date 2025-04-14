The Range: Home and garden discounter set to open third Sheffield superstore at Drakehouse Retail Park
The Range is set to open in the former Homebase on Drakehouse Retail Park in Waterthorpe.
The firm’s website states it will be at 9am on Friday, April 25.
Homebase went into administration in November. Scores of shops were acquired by CDS Superstores, owner of The Range.
The firm also has stores at Meadowhall Retail Park, Stocksbridge, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Chesterfield.
The new Drakehouse store was welcomed on a local Facebook group.
One member said: “Oh no that’s me skint forever lol.”
Another said: “Brill hope they keep the garden centre.”
