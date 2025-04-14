The Range: Home and garden discounter set to open third Sheffield superstore at Drakehouse Retail Park

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 14th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A discount home, garden and leisure retailer has announced a new superstore in Sheffield.

The Range is set to open in the former Homebase on Drakehouse Retail Park in Waterthorpe.

The firm’s website states it will be at 9am on Friday, April 25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Range is opening at Drakehouse Retail Park in Waterthorpe.The Range is opening at Drakehouse Retail Park in Waterthorpe.
The Range is opening at Drakehouse Retail Park in Waterthorpe. | Google

Homebase went into administration in November. Scores of shops were acquired by CDS Superstores, owner of The Range.

The firm also has stores at Meadowhall Retail Park, Stocksbridge, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Chesterfield.

The Range also has stores at Meadowhall Retail Park, pictured, Stocksbridge, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Chesterfield. The Range also has stores at Meadowhall Retail Park, pictured, Stocksbridge, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Chesterfield.
The Range also has stores at Meadowhall Retail Park, pictured, Stocksbridge, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Chesterfield. | Google

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The new Drakehouse store was welcomed on a local Facebook group.

One member said: “Oh no that’s me skint forever lol.”

Another said: “Brill hope they keep the garden centre.”

Related topics:SheffieldGarden centreRotherhamBarnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice