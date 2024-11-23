The Norton pub, at Meadowhead, was shut for three weeks, while work was carried out to transform the venue.

And the Sheffield local today looks very different, as these first pictures of the venue since it was given a major make over show.

The pub finally re-opened at the start of this week, with work completed.

And general manager Sam Jones is pleased with the look of the venue, a landmark building next to the Meadowhead roundabout on the A61.

It had been closed since October 28 while work was carried out.

Mr Jones said: “It looks absolutely superb, and it now looks a million times better after the refurbishment.

“The comments from customers since we re-opened have all be about how good it looks.”

No major changes are being made to the operation of the pub, which is part of the Sizzling Pubs group, and offers food and drink, although there are plans to introduce a pub quiz at the venue in the pipeline.

