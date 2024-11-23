The Norton Meadowhead: 14 pictures show transformation as landmark Sheffield pub re-opens after refurbishment

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 08:10 GMT

This is the new look at a popular Sheffield pub - re-opened after a major refurbishment

The Norton pub, at Meadowhead, was shut for three weeks, while work was carried out to transform the venue.

And the Sheffield local today looks very different, as these first pictures of the venue since it was given a major make over show.

The pub finally re-opened at the start of this week, with work completed.

And general manager Sam Jones is pleased with the look of the venue, a landmark building next to the Meadowhead roundabout on the A61.

It had been closed since October 28 while work was carried out.

Mr Jones said: “It looks absolutely superb, and it now looks a million times better after the refurbishment.

“The comments from customers since we re-opened have all be about how good it looks.”

No major changes are being made to the operation of the pub, which is part of the Sizzling Pubs group, and offers food and drink, although there are plans to introduce a pub quiz at the venue in the pipeline.

The bar at the newly refurbished The Norton pub, at Meadowhead, Sheffield. Photo: Dean Atkins

1. At the Bar

The bar at the newly refurbished The Norton pub, at Meadowhead, Sheffield. Photo: Dean Atkins | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins

Part of the dining area at the newly refurbished The Norton pub, at Meadowhead, Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Dining

Part of the dining area at the newly refurbished The Norton pub, at Meadowhead, Photo: Dean Atkins | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins

Spirits at the newly refurbished The Norton pub, at Meadowhead, Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Spirits

Spirits at the newly refurbished The Norton pub, at Meadowhead, Photo: Dean Atkins | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atlins

The bar at the newly refurbished The Norton pub, at Meadowhead, Photo: Dean Atkins

4. The bar

The bar at the newly refurbished The Norton pub, at Meadowhead, Photo: Dean Atkins | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins

