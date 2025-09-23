The Moor Sheffield: Pictures show how new Oseyo Korean supermarket, opening next week, will look inside

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 13:56 BST

Pictures show how a massive new supermarket on The Moor will look when it open its doors for the first time next week.

Oseyo, a Korean and Asian supermarket brand, officially opens its largest-ever store on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, on Friday October 4 at 10am.

But pictures, shown below, provide a sneak peak of how new store at The Moor will appear inside when its doors open.

They include a view of the colourful atrium, which customers will see when they walk through the door.

The shop will be over a three-floors and Oseyo will be giving away VIP goodie bags to the first 200 customers who spend £10 or more in-store.

Items for sale at the sthop on The Moor will include:

  • Fresh produce, baked goods, chilled and frozen foods.
  • Homeware, beauty, and electricals
  • A dedicated K-pop and stationery zone
  • Fun and trending favourites, from Samyang Carbonara noodles and Squid Game dalgona to cat jelly and fish-shaped bread
This is how the main atrium at the new Oseyo store on The Moor. Photo: submitted

1. Atrium

This is how the main atrium at the new Oseyo store on The Moor. Photo: submitted | submitted Photo: submitted

Korean supermarket set open in late September 2025.

2. Shop front

Korean supermarket set open in late September 2025. | nw Photo: dw

How Oseyo will look when it opens up on The Moor, Sheffield

3. Cosmetics

How Oseyo will look when it opens up on The Moor, Sheffield | Submitted Photo: Submitted

How Oseyo will look when it opens up on The Moor, Sheffield

4. Tea

How Oseyo will look when it opens up on The Moor, Sheffield Photo: Submitted

