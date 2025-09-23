Oseyo, a Korean and Asian supermarket brand, officially opens its largest-ever store on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, on Friday October 4 at 10am.
But pictures, shown below, provide a sneak peak of how new store at The Moor will appear inside when its doors open.
They include a view of the colourful atrium, which customers will see when they walk through the door.
The shop will be over a three-floors and Oseyo will be giving away VIP goodie bags to the first 200 customers who spend £10 or more in-store.
Items for sale at the sthop on The Moor will include: