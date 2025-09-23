Oseyo, a Korean and Asian supermarket brand, officially opens its largest-ever store on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, on Friday October 4 at 10am.

But pictures, shown below, provide a sneak peak of how new store at The Moor will appear inside when its doors open.

They include a view of the colourful atrium, which customers will see when they walk through the door.

The shop will be over a three-floors and Oseyo will be giving away VIP goodie bags to the first 200 customers who spend £10 or more in-store.

Items for sale at the sthop on The Moor will include:

Fresh produce, baked goods, chilled and frozen foods.

Homeware, beauty, and electricals

A dedicated K-pop and stationery zone

Fun and trending favourites, from Samyang Carbonara noodles and Squid Game dalgona to cat jelly and fish-shaped bread

Atrium This is how the main atrium at the new Oseyo store on The Moor.

Shop front Korean supermarket set open in late September 2025.

Cosmetics How Oseyo will look when it opens up on The Moor, Sheffield