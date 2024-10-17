The Moor: New retailer launches on top Sheffield city centre shopping street

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
A new business is opening in premises on a top Sheffield shopping street previously occupied by a popular hot pretzel store.

Fone Tech is launching in a kiosk on The Moor that was home to Auntie Annie’s, which closed without warning.

It opened in 2019 promising to sell pretzels ‘baked within last 30 minutes’.

In April this year a notice appeared on the door stating the landlord had ‘re-entered the premises’ and the lease was forfeit. The landlord is NewRiver, the owner of The Moor.

Fone Tech sells accessories and offers a repair service.

