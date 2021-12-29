The best gym membership offers in Sheffield to take advantage of in 2022

Many people will be looking to join a gym in January as a New Year’s resolution, to get into shape after Christmas, or to improve their mindset.

Memberships can differ in cost, depending on a load of different factors but look no further as we’ve rounded up the best gym and health centre membership offers that you can take advantage of.

If you don’t feel like the gym is for you, why not try an alternative and get out into the great outdoors to do some exercise – we’ve compiled a list of the nine best cycling, running and walking routes in Sheffield and the peak district.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the best gym membership offers in Sheffield if you’re looking to get in shape during 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

JD Gyms

JD Gym is one of the newest gyms in Sheffield and offers hundreds of pieces of cardio and strength equipment as well as over 300 classes per month.

They are currently running a Boxing Day offer on memberships with £5 off the first month and then a no-contract price every month.

Choose from a standard membership, which is £19.99 a month and includes access to the gym and classes, or go for the Plus membership priced at £25 a month, and gain access to any JD Gym and receive a 10% discount at JD Sports.

To claim this offer, head to www.jdgyms.co.uk/

Nuffield Health

If you’re willing to pay a bit more to stay in shape, Nuffield Health is a great option and currently have an offer on 12-month contract memberships.

Join by December 31, and you’ll get this month and next month free on both anytime and off-peak memberships.

A membership at the modern gym and health club includes a huge range of classes, access to the swimming pool and spa facilities, and the use of state-of-the-art Technogym equipment.

For more information, visit www.nuffieldhealth.com/gyms/sheffield

The PureGym

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, PureGym might be the best option for you.

Members have flexibility in membership as well as access to high-quality equipment at a low cost.

The majority of their gyms are also open 24 hours a day, so you can train day or night, making it easier to fit a gym session in around your lifestyle.

If you join before January 2 and use code FREEPASS, you’ll get a free three-day pass to use.

Monthly memberships at PureGym are available from £14.99 plus a £10 joining, and they have a special offer running on their best membership which normally costs £25.99 per month but is reduced to £19.99 for your first month.