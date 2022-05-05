Sheffield is home to many dog groomers – so if your dog is in need of a good brush and cut, there are plenty of places to choose from.

We’ve compiled this list of the top dog groomers in Sheffield after looking through user reviews on Google, focusing on those rated 4.5 stars or more.

These dog groomers are the highest rated by Google users.

Picasso’s dog grooming

Picasso's Dog Grooming offers dog owners in Sheffield a full range of dog bathing and grooming.

Services include bath and tidy, full groom, hand strip and nail clipping.

The salon on Oakbrook Road in Nether Green has a 4.9 rating on Google, and one review says: “Absolutely fab groomers. Always happy to answer any questions they can. Our Shih Tzus hate getting cut, they can't make it easy, but the staff always do a brilliant job. Thanks, Picasso's.”

Pricing depends on the dog, but grooming for small dogs averages around £25, for medium £35 and large dogs from £45.

Purrfect and Pooch

This family-run pet grooming business in Eckington offers a selection of grooming services and pampers ‘difficult to handle’ animals who may have previously had a bad experience at a salon.

A full groom, which includes bathing, drying, brushing, de-tangling and clipping or scissor finishing, costs between £30 and £70, depending on the dog.

Purrfect And Poochhas a 4.8 rating on Google with over 80 reviews.

Blingy Dogs

Blingy Dogs in Norton Lees have City and Guilds qualifications in dog grooming and offer a calm space for your beloved pet to be groomed.

They provide baths, grooms and pet trims to breed standard styles, and prices start from £15 for a bath and towel dry for a small breed.

Blingy Dogs is rated 4.9 on Google with 44 reviews - One person said: “Banjo has been to the groomers, what a handsome dog he has returned. Very professional and a very caring groomer Liz is, he has been going to this grooming parlour for years, and I would not take him anywhere else.”

DSG DogSpa

DSG Dog Spa in Chapeltown is a level three city and guilds qualified dog groomer offering luxury grooming services to pamper your pooch.

It has a 4.9 rating on Google with plenty of positive reviews about the services.

One review said: “The only place I'll ever take my dog for grooming, such lovely ladies who ooze love they have for their jobs and their furry clients. Very talented in what they do too.”

Hashtag Dog Grooming

Hashtag Dog provides one-to-one dog grooming in Sheffield and is one of the highest-rated dog grooming salons in the city, with five stars on google.

Every animal groomed here receives a free, personal consultation tailored to their breed and lifestyle.

A full groom starts from £30, and they also offer a bathing package starting from £20.

Whiskers and Waggy tails

Whiskers and Waggy tails is a small privately-owned grooming parlour run by a groomer with over 20 years of experience.

Services at this highly-rated salon include bathing, clipping, scissoring, nail cutting, and tick and flea treatment.

A full groom includes wash, dry, brush, clipping and nails, and prices start at £19 depending on the breed of dog.

Vanity Fur Dog Groomer

Groomers at Vanity Fur Dog Groomer Sheffield in Hackenthorpe have several years of experience in the industry.

It has received a rating of five on Google due to its friendly and attentive staff.

The average cost of a groom is around £35.

Fluffball dog grooming

Fluffball dog grooming is a small family run groomer in Beighton and has a 4.8 rating on Google.

A full groom starts from £33, and they also offer a teeth cleaning service for £30.

They only take in one dog at a time, meaning all dogs get full attention and do not have to wait in cages creating a stress-free environment for your pet.

Get Your Bouff-On

Get Your Bouff-On in Woodhouse is another highly rated groomer with a five-star rating on Google.

You could treat your dog to a full dog groom and spa treatment which starts from £20 depending on breed and size.