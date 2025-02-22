The 12 best restaurants and pubs for a roast Sunday lunch in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

If you're looking for inspiration for the best Sunday lunch in Sheffield - this list is sure to whet your appetite.

As the winter weather drags on, at least we can take some comfort in a good Sunday dinner.

From Yorkshire puddings, to gravy, to roast and mashed potatoes, the possibilities for the perfect roast are endless, and here in the north we really know how to pull together the perfect warming meal.

But the real question is, do you like to put Hendo’s on yours?

We've taken a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Sheffield that offer a Sunday roast, focusing on those rated 4.3 stars or more, out of 5, and with more than 100 reviews.

These are the 12 highest rated ones.

1. The best places in Sheffield for a Sunday lunch

Included in our list are some of the best places in Sheffield for a Sunday dinner, according to Google reviews | Adobe Stock

4.8 rating from 1,102 reviews. What people say: "Excellent Sunday Lunch today at the Rhubarb Shed. We all enjoyed it, especially both fathers. Weve been before and also love the Afternoon Tea and Breakfast. Lovely friendly staff and Excellent food, would highly reccomend."

4.8 rating from 1,102 reviews. What people say: "Excellent Sunday Lunch today at the Rhubarb Shed. We all enjoyed it, especially both fathers. Weve been before and also love the Afternoon Tea and Breakfast. Lovely friendly staff and Excellent food, would highly reccomend." | Google

Rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 850 reviews. What people say: "Come over on a Sunday for the Sunday lunch! Was absolutely amazing, defo recommend to everyone. We got lamb shank and the chicken roast. The lamb was absolutely beautiful, well seasoned and so tender off the bone. The service was on point too. The quality of the food was 10/10. Have been previously here for the breakfast too which didn't disappoint!"

Rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 850 reviews. What people say: "Come over on a Sunday for the Sunday lunch! Was absolutely amazing, defo recommend to everyone. We got lamb shank and the chicken roast. The lamb was absolutely beautiful, well seasoned and so tender off the bone. The service was on point too. The quality of the food was 10/10. Have been previously here for the breakfast too which didn't disappoint!" | Google

Rating of 4.8 out of 5, from 202 reviews. What people say: "Lovely space near the park. Super lovely staff. Great food like unbelievable Sunday roast and even better prices. Heavily recommended."

Rating of 4.8 out of 5, from 202 reviews. What people say: "Lovely space near the park. Super lovely staff. Great food like unbelievable Sunday roast and even better prices. Heavily recommended." | NW

