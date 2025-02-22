As the winter weather drags on, at least we can take some comfort in a good Sunday dinner.
From Yorkshire puddings, to gravy, to roast and mashed potatoes, the possibilities for the perfect roast are endless, and here in the north we really know how to pull together the perfect warming meal.
But the real question is, do you like to put Hendo’s on yours?
We've taken a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Sheffield that offer a Sunday roast, focusing on those rated 4.3 stars or more, out of 5, and with more than 100 reviews.
These are the 12 highest rated ones.
2. Rhubarb Shed café, 389 Manor Ln, Sheffield S2 1UL
4.8 rating from 1,102 reviews.
What people say: "Excellent Sunday Lunch today at the Rhubarb Shed. We all enjoyed it, especially both fathers. Weve been before and also love the Afternoon Tea and Breakfast. Lovely friendly staff and Excellent food, would highly reccomend." | Google
3. The Pink Tree, London Rd, Highfield, Sheffield S2 4LA
Rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 850 reviews.
What people say: "Come over on a Sunday for the Sunday lunch! Was absolutely amazing, defo recommend to everyone. We got lamb shank and the chicken roast. The lamb was absolutely beautiful, well seasoned and so tender off the bone. The service was on point too. The quality of the food was 10/10. Have been previously here for the breakfast too which didn't disappoint!" | Google
4. Turnip & Thyme, 740 Ecclesall Rd, Sheffield S11 8TB
Rating of 4.8 out of 5, from 202 reviews.
What people say: "Lovely space near the park. Super lovely staff. Great food like unbelievable Sunday roast and even better prices. Heavily recommended." | NW
