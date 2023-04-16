News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
13 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
14 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
15 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
16 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
17 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

The 12 best restaurants and pubs for a roast Sunday dinner in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a roast dinner on Sunday in Sheffield, this list compiled from Google reviews is sure to give you some inspiration.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 16th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

From Yorkshire puddings, to gravy, to roast and mashed potatoes, the possibilities for the perfect roast are endless, and here in the north we really know how to pull together the perfect comforting meal – but the real question is, do you like to put Hendo’s on yours?

We took a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Sheffield that offer a sunday roast, focusing on those rated 4.5 stars or more, with more than 100 reviews.

These are the 12 highest rated ones.

Here's a selection of pubs and restaurants you could try.

1. Sheffield has plenty of great places to go for a Sunday roast

Here's a selection of pubs and restaurants you could try. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Address: 389 Manor Ln, Sheffield S2 1UL. Rating: 4.7 out of 5. (626 reviews) What people say: “Absolutely lovely Sunday lunch, melt in the mouth beef, vegetables cooked to perfection…”

2. The Rhubarb Shed Cafe

Address: 389 Manor Ln, Sheffield S2 1UL. Rating: 4.7 out of 5. (626 reviews) What people say: “Absolutely lovely Sunday lunch, melt in the mouth beef, vegetables cooked to perfection…” Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Address: 10 Hicks St, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8BL.(Inside The Old Workshop pub) Rating: 4.7 out of 5. (368 reviews) What people say: “Booked the Sunday roast and it did not disappoint. The best vegan roast we’ve ever had!”

3. Make No Bones - vegan restaurant

Address: 10 Hicks St, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8BL.(Inside The Old Workshop pub) Rating: 4.7 out of 5. (368 reviews) What people say: “Booked the Sunday roast and it did not disappoint. The best vegan roast we’ve ever had!” Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Address: 490-492 Glossop Rd, Sheffield S10 2QA. Rating: 4.6 out of 5. (500 reviews) What people say: “Food is always amazing, menu is varied, service is great, staff are friendly - a perfect dining experience!”

4. Thyme Cafe

Address: 490-492 Glossop Rd, Sheffield S10 2QA. Rating: 4.6 out of 5. (500 reviews) What people say: “Food is always amazing, menu is varied, service is great, staff are friendly - a perfect dining experience!” Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldGoogleYorkshire