As the winter weather drags on, at least we can take some comfort in a good Sunday dinner.

From Yorkshire puddings, to gravy, to roast and mashed potatoes, the possibilities for the perfect roast are endless, and here in the north we really know how to pull together the perfect warming meal.

But the real question is, do you like to put Hendo’s on yours?

We've taken a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Sheffield that offer a Sunday roast, focusing on those rated 4.5 stars or more, out of 5, and with more than 100 reviews.

These are the 11 highest rated ones.

Rhubarb Shed café, 389 Manor Ln, Sheffield S2 1UL 4.7 rating from 978 reviews. What people say: "Beautiful Sunday Roast."

The Devonshire Arms, Lightwood Ln, Sheffield S21 5RN This is one of the highest-rated places serving a Sunday roast, with a rating of 4.6 - out of 5 - from 2,000 reviews. What people say: "The Sunday roast sharing platter was amazing. I would definitely recommend here and the service was great too."

Wisewood Inn 4.6 out of 5 rating from 928 reviews. What people say: "Best roast I've had in Sheffield so far. Great value for money. Normal portion is massive! Meat beautiful and veg tasty. Veg even comes with a stilton cheese sauce."