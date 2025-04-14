Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major high street fashion brand has closed its Meadowhall branch following weeks of speculation.

Tessuti, which sold designer menswear, womenswear and accessories, has now shut its doors at the Sheffield shopping centre.

The closure follows reports of heavy discounting in the run-up to its last day, with up to 70 per cent off many items.

The store is now listed as “permanently closed” on Google, and staff have cleared the site.

It comes as part of wider changes for the retailer’s parent company, JD Sports, which recently announced a restructure across its premium fashion division.

But while Tessuti has departed, shoppers won’t be short of choice for long.

JD itself is set to expand significantly at Meadowhall next year, opening a new flagship store which will be triple the size of its current location.

The 29,825 sq ft unit will become the brand’s largest in Yorkshire, and second-biggest in the UK, offering a wider selection of brands including Nike, Adidas, The North Face and more.

Meadowhall continues to attract millions of visitors each year and remains one of the UK’s largest shopping centres, with more than 280 retailers under one roof.

But this closure adds to more concern over the growing number of retailers being knocked out of shopping centres and high streets.

The Star looks back on other major retailers that have been shuttered in Meadowhall.

