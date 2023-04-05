Ten holders of Premium Bonds from Yorkshire have picked up some of the biggest payouts on offer in April’s monthly prize draw with two of the county’s winners scooping £100,000 each.

The two £100,000 prize winners in the April Premium Bonds prize draw, who both hold the maximum amount of £50,000 in Premium Bonds, won the second most valuable prize available to winners every month.

Another winner in Yorkshire won a £50,000 prize in this month’s prize draw, with a Premium Bonds holding worth £3,400 after they had purchased their winning Bond in February 2007.

A further winner also won a £50,000 prize in April’s prize draw, with a Premium Bonds holding worth £5,006, after they had purchased their winning Bond in April 2001.

Six more winners from across Yorkshire also won prizes worth £50,000 in this month’s prize draw.

Aside from these standout winners, there was also another winner in Yorkshire who won a £10,000 prize in the April draw. They have a Premium Bonds holding worth just £350 and purchased their winning Bond nearly 20 years ago in June 2003.

There are thousands of other people across Yorkshire who have also won prizes in this month’s prize draw worth between £25 and £25,000.

Premium Bonds holders in Yorkshire can check to see if they have won a prize in April’s prize draw, by using the nsandi.com prize checker, official prize checker app or their Alexa-enabled device.

Customers will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number to use the website and their National Savings and Investment number or holder’s number to check via the prize checker app. At the same time, they can check for any unclaimed prizes owed to them.

The April 2022 prize draw will see a total of 5,018,744 prizes worth £331,237,050 paid out to winners up and down the country.

There were 120,449,834,442 Bond numbers eligible for the draw. Since the first draw in June 1957, ERNIE – the Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment - has drawn 616 million prizes with a total value of £25.3 billion.

