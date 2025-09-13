Take a video tour of new 'charity department store' open in Sheffield city centre
Charity Super.Mkt welcomed customers at the corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street on Friday (September 12) with vintage clothes on offer at bargain prices.
It is the first time the historic store has seen any business in nearly a decade, with its last tenant being a picture framers in 2016.
Take a look inside the new store with our video above, where jackets and art hang from walls and shelves hide everything from snapback hats to rare Spongebob Vans shoes.
Don’t delay though - the pop-up store is set to leave Sheffield by the end of the year.