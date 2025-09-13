Take a video tour of new 'charity department store' open in Sheffield city centre

Take a video tour of Sheffield’s new ‘charity department store’ open now in the city centre.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charity Super.Mkt welcomed customers at the corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street on Friday (September 12) with vintage clothes on offer at bargain prices.

It is the first time the historic store has seen any business in nearly a decade, with its last tenant being a picture framers in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a look inside the new store with our video above, where jackets and art hang from walls and shelves hide everything from snapback hats to rare Spongebob Vans shoes.

Don’t delay though - the pop-up store is set to leave Sheffield by the end of the year.