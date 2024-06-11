Watch more of our videos on Shots!

99 homes sold in just two years.

Sold out signs are up on a new build development in Rotherham less than two years after builders starting laying the first bricks, the housebuilder has said.

Bellway Homes claim they have sold all 99 of the new build homes on Millstone Park, Swallownest, adding the development has been “a strong favourite with home buyers” since construction started in 2022.

Melanie Smith, sales director at Bellway, said: “When planning to build anywhere our aim isn’t to simply to build houses – we’re here to create homes and communities that people will love in an environment that they’ll be proud to call home.

“The planning process for any new development needs to take into account a variety of factors and Millstone Park and Swallownest in particular really did tick all of the boxes.

“Putting the sold-out signs up is a great feeling, but we’ll be sorry to leave as everyone who’s worked at the development has loved it.”

On top of the new development, the Community Infrastructure Levy and the Government’s Section 106 Agreement meant Bellway invested £650,000 into the local authority.