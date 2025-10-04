Storm Amy: Traders take big hit as wind and rain cancel market on The Moor in Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Oct 2025, 16:20 BST
Outdoor traders took a big hit after Sheffield’s city centre market was cancelled due to Storm Amy.

Over a dozen businesses were affected by the decision to axe Saturday trading due to the forecast.

Gazebos on The Moor, which are bolted to the ground, were deserted as gusts and showers swept the popular shopping street on Saturday, October 4.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Traders take big hit as Storm Amy cancels market on The Moor.placeholder image
Traders take big hit as Storm Amy cancels market on The Moor. | nw

The lost day will be a big hit to stallholders who can only operate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

In 2023, they were banned from trading on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to ‘enhance the goods and services on offer’ at surrounding shops.

The decision was made by owner of The Moor, NewRiver, and was opposed by Sheffield City Council.

Related topics:TradersSheffieldStallholdersSheffield City Council
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice