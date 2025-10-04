Outdoor traders took a big hit after Sheffield’s city centre market was cancelled due to Storm Amy.

Over a dozen businesses were affected by the decision to axe Saturday trading due to the forecast.

Gazebos on The Moor, which are bolted to the ground, were deserted as gusts and showers swept the popular shopping street on Saturday, October 4.

Traders take big hit as Storm Amy cancels market on The Moor. | nw

The lost day will be a big hit to stallholders who can only operate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

In 2023, they were banned from trading on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to ‘enhance the goods and services on offer’ at surrounding shops.

The decision was made by owner of The Moor, NewRiver, and was opposed by Sheffield City Council.