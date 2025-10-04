Storm Amy: Traders take big hit as wind and rain cancel market on The Moor in Sheffield
Over a dozen businesses were affected by the decision to axe Saturday trading due to the forecast.
Gazebos on The Moor, which are bolted to the ground, were deserted as gusts and showers swept the popular shopping street on Saturday, October 4.
Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire
The lost day will be a big hit to stallholders who can only operate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
In 2023, they were banned from trading on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to ‘enhance the goods and services on offer’ at surrounding shops.
The decision was made by owner of The Moor, NewRiver, and was opposed by Sheffield City Council.