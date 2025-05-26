Stocksbridge: Much-loved lollipop lady unanimous choice to open Shackletons furniture shop at Fox Valley
Local hero Jackie Higginbottom cut the ribbon on a new Shackletons shop at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge after bosses asked residentswho they would like to do it.
Jackie has worked in Deepcar as a lollipop lady for 50 years and received a British Empire Medal from the King in his first New Year’s Honours List.
Shackletons gave her a gift hamper as a thank you for her starring role.
The firm was founded 26 years ago by brothers David and Paul Shackleton with a garden centre, furniture, home furnishings and gift store in Chatburn, the heart of the Ribble Valley.
Co-founder David Shackleton said: “We would also like to say a big thank you to our local hero Jackie for cutting the ribbon. We are an independent, family run business but we are new to this part of South Yorkshire so we wanted to ask the local community who they would like to see opening the store – Jackie was the unanimous choice!”
Shackletons has taken on the former Sandersons Department store unit at Fox Valley by the entrance to the centre.
The company says it has employed a number of former Sandersons staff at the new store.
