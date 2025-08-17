Spud Bros Sheffield: Tik Tok sensation announces launch date on Fargate
A takeaway potato specialist is fitting out a former clothes shop in Sheffield city centre.
Spud Bros has erected a hoarding on the former Rebel clothing store opposite Marks and Spemcer. It states a Spud Bros Express is opening in September.
The company sells jacket potatoes including the Spudbros Classic, which is cheese and beans, the Spudfather which is cheese and chill con carne and Bolognese Spud.
The business has 4.4m followers on Tik Tok.