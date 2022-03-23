The NI threshold has been raised after the chancellor announced a NI increase, with the increase of 1.25 percentage points set to raise extra funds for the NHS and social care.

This is what the changes will mean for those living and working in Sheffield.

National insurance changes are set to affect workers from the new tax year - this was confirmed in Rishi Sunak's spring statement. (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

What does a higher national insurance threshold mean?

A higher NI threshold is good news for some lower-income workers, as the raise may mean that they have to pay nothing at all in income tax or NI contributions.

From July, you will be able to earn £12,570 without paying income tax or national insurance.

Previously, the national insurance payment threshold was £9,568.

Changes to national insurance have been criticised as those on lower incomes will be dispropportionately affected. However, the chancellor did announce that the NI threshold would be raised meaning that from July those on lower-incomes will be able to earn £12,570 without having to pay income tax or NI. (Photo by Hollie Adams - Pool/Getty Images)

How much are national insurance contributions going up by and when?

National insurance contributions will rise from 12 per cent to 13.25 per cent from April.

The rise will apply from 6 April 2022 to 5 April 2023, the next tax year.

The money is deducted from your salary before you get paid, so that means you will see a further 1.25 per cent deducted from your paycheck from April.

How much more national insurance will you have to pay on £20k, £30k, £40k, £50k or more?

Workers on a salary of £20,000 will pay an additional £130 a year; workers on £30,000 will pay £255 more a year; workers on £40,000 will pay £380 more a year; workers on £50,000 will pay £505 more a year and workers on £80,000 will pay £880 more a year.

The move has been criticised as the change is expected to disproportionately affect people at the bottom end of the income scale.

Who has to pay national insurance?

People pay mandatory national insurance if they are over 16 and are either an employee earning above £184 a week, or self-employed and making a profit of £6,515 or more a year.

What is national insurance used to pay for?