Homes are without water after reports of leak

Residents on a Sheffield estate have been without water throughout today, after major water pipe burst.

Some residents in the S12 area, in the south east of the city, this morning reported having no water, while others say they have only a trickle.

This evening, Severn Trent Water has confirmed that there is still a problem.

But in an update at 6.10pm this evening, the company said there was still a problem, and at another update at 7.48pm, said repairs were still ongoing.: “The 6.10pm update said: “We would like to apologise for the recent supply interruption in your area. We have now completed the repair to the burst water pipe. However we have now identified a further burst in the area.

“Our teams are working to repair this as soon as possible to get your water flowing as normal again. We are very sorry and understand how inconvenient this has been. Thank you for your patience.

At 7:48pm they added: “Following on from our previous update, we’re really sorry if you’re still experiencing supply interruptions due to a burst water pipe.

“Our teams are working hard to get your water flowing again, but the repair is taking us a little longer than we first anticipated.”

We will provide an update here once we receive more information.

The problem was first reported late last night.

The firm said in a statement this morning: “We’ve been made aware some of our customers in the S12 area of Sheffield are experiencing water supply interruptions this morning.”

They said that the problem was due to a burst water pipe on Linley Lane. They said the teams were working hard to get water flowing again but have found the repair to be a lot more complex than first anticipated.