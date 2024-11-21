Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of homes in Sheffield have been without water this morning.

Homes in the S12 and S20 areas have been affected by the issue, which has left some households with very low water pressure, and others with no water at all, according to Severn Trent Water.

The areas affected are all in the south east the city, and bosses blame problems with pumps.

They have also now revealed when they hope to have the service repaired and restored.

Severn Trent said in a statement this morning: “We’d like to apologise to those experiencing poorer pressure or no water supply in the S12 and S20 area of Sheffield this morning.

“We have found that the pumps that help us move water around your area have stopped working.

“As we know what the problem is, we’ve already got engineers on the way to reset these pumps which will return the water supply to normal. We are confident this will be resolved by 2pm.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing.”