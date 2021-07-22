Tutorful says the increase is in the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period last year. And, after a big shift to online teaching, it is about to complete its two millionth lesson.

Now the 55-strong firm is launching into international markets - Ireland and France - and plans to hire 15 by the end of the year.

Tutorful lists private tutors in 300 subjects. Their profile shows their fees - from £15 to £40 - rating, number of hours taught and number of repeat students.

An algorithm boosts popular teachers up its rankings while duds drop off the bottom.

The firm, based in Concept House, Young Street, in Sheffield city centre, was set up by friends technology analyst Mark Hughes and teacher Scott Woodley in 2015.

Mark said: “Since the pandemic the business has become much more focused on online tutoring.

“We plan to accelerate this growth as we focus on expanding internationally. The success of online tutoring has meant that we are no longer constrained by geography.

“We’re starting out with Ireland and France and have plans to expand into other markets in 2022”

In November 2019 it received investment of £3.2m from NVM Private Equity to improve its online platform and reach more people.

In 2017 it raised £700,000 from more than 500 crowd-funding investors. The year before it raised £150,000 in just four days, also via a crowd-funding platform, allowing the business to begin creating new jobs and grow rapidly.

