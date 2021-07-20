Sheffield tech firm boss says self regulating in pandemic is 'step too far'

Dan Kirkland, co-founder of Tribepad, said the vaccine programme had been ‘phenomenal’ and it was great some restrictions had been lifted.

But he claimed self-regulating ‘the most significant and damaging health crisis in our lifetime’ was a step too far.

He added: “The biggest problem for me is that none of the protective measures are supported by law, and it has been left to every different shop, public transport, entertainment business, fitness business, working environment, and individual to self regulate.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Kirkland of Tribepad.

And he vowed to continue wearing a mask and social distancing.

He added: “Businesses need to be supported by law, not mass micro kangaroo courts.

“I hope businesses are able to keep the safety of their staff and customers at the forefront of their agenda.”

The firm makes software that allows people to apply for jobs online. Customers include BBC, Subway and Tesco.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.