Sheffield tech firm boss says self regulating in pandemic is 'step too far'
A Sheffield tech firm boss has criticised the Government for asking the nation to ‘self-regulate to manage the pandemic’ after Freedom Day.
Dan Kirkland, co-founder of Tribepad, said the vaccine programme had been ‘phenomenal’ and it was great some restrictions had been lifted.
But he claimed self-regulating ‘the most significant and damaging health crisis in our lifetime’ was a step too far.
He added: “The biggest problem for me is that none of the protective measures are supported by law, and it has been left to every different shop, public transport, entertainment business, fitness business, working environment, and individual to self regulate.”
And he vowed to continue wearing a mask and social distancing.
He added: “Businesses need to be supported by law, not mass micro kangaroo courts.
“I hope businesses are able to keep the safety of their staff and customers at the forefront of their agenda.”
The firm makes software that allows people to apply for jobs online. Customers include BBC, Subway and Tesco.