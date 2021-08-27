Opening times often vary at supermarkets over the bank holiday, especially on bank holiday Monday, which this summer falls on August 30.

Although the weather isn’t looking too exciting over the weekend – but luckily not disastrous – many people will still be heading out to find beer, BBQ items and any other household essentials they may find themselves short of over the bank holiday.

Here are all the opening times at supermarkets across Sheffield for over the long weekend.

Here are all the supermarket opening hours for the bank holiday in Sheffield, including Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury;s and Waitrose. Pictures: Getty Images.

Tesco

Tesco stores in Sheffield will be operating their normal hours on Friday and Saturday, which is 6am to midnight for Superstores and Extras, as well as 7am to 11pm for most Express stores.

However, the Express store on West Street opens at 7.30am and stays open until midnight, and the Express store on Barnsley Road opens 6am to 11pm.

On Sunday, Superstores like the one on Abbeydale Road and Infirmary Road will be open from 10am to 4pm, and Extras like the one on Savile Street will be open from 11am to 5pm.

Express stores will generally be open their usual hours – 7am to 11pm (or 6am for the Barnsley Road store), but the West Street Tesco Express in the city centre will be operating slightly different hours. It will be open 12pm to 6pm.

On bank holiday Monday, most Tesco Express stores will have their usual opening hours, but the West Street store will be open 9am to 6pm.

Superstores and Extras will be open 8am to 6pm.

To check the exact times for your local store, use the Tesco store locator here.

Aldi

Aldi will be open its usual hours in Sheffield on Friday and Saturday, which is 8am to 10pm.

It will open be open from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, and on bank holiday Monday it will be open from 8am to 8pm.

There are a number of Aldi stores in Sheffield, including St Mary’s Gate and Handsworth Road.

Asda

Asda in Sheffield (including sites in Walkley and Queens Road) will be open as usual Friday and Saturday – the Handsworth store is open 24 hours, and the smaller stores are open 7am to 11pm.

Other stores, like the one on Chaucer Road, will be open 7am to 10pm.

Stores will be open 10am to 4pm on Sunday, and 7am to 8pm on bank holiday Monday.

Check the times at your local Asda here.

Sainsbury’s

Large Sainsbury’s stores in Sheffield will be open as usual Friday and Saturday – from 7am to 10pm, and then 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

On bank holiday Monday they will be open 8am until 8pm.

The store on The Moor is open 7am to 7pm everyday, including bank holiday Monday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

Most local stores are open 7am to 11pm, although some – like Gleadless and Crookes – open at 6.30am.

They will be open as normal across the whole weekend, including Monday.

Find your local store here.

Waitrose

Waitrose, off Ecclesall Road, will be open as normal from 8am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday.