Sheffield shops: Imminent launch of Christmas shop is retail bright spot on Fargate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The large unit on Fargate is being stocked ahead of opening its doors on Saturday, September 28.
Workers were busy inside this week, marking the return of the business which traded in the same shop last year.
It is one bright sport of activity on Fargate which has sprouted more ‘To Let’ boards in recent weeks.
But as one onlooker said: “We haven’t had Halloween yet.”
Fargate is being transformed in a £33m project to breathe new life into the key city centre street.
New landscaping, green planting, seating areas, and lighting will be installed and a six-storey community hub will showcase Sheffield’s diverse talent, bringing together entertainment, culture, art, performance, co-working, exhibitions, workshops, talks, and events.
It will include a licensed, 200-capacity live music venue in the basement, exhibition space, a café/juice bar, and two floors for co-working. With a year-round programme of events, it’s expected to attract more than 110,000 visitors a year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.