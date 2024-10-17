Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A developer is set to transform a Sheffield tailoring shop which ran for 74 years into a restaurant and studio apartments.

The former Ted Williams, at 194 London Road, is set to become a restaurant with four flats on the first and second floors.

Ted Williams shop, London Road, Sheffield - 1986

The shop shut in 2022 and the project was granted planning permission in 2023. Now, a follow up application has been made ahead of work starting. A firm called ABN Investments is behind the scheme.

Ted Williams opened in 1948 on London Road. It was run by Jack Guest and then his son Steven, who started in 1973, his wife Jill and colleague Ian Gregory.

When the store closed in 2022, Mr Guest said: “It’s bittersweet. I’ve worked here since I was 15.

“I’ve been here for 48 years and the shop is like a time machine, every time I go round the corner I see the shadow of somebody I used to work with.”