Supermarket shoppers in Sheffield are being met with a post-apocalyptic scene of empty shelves due to a cyber-attack.

The Co-op on Ecclesall Road has swaithes of space across fresh veg, fridge, bakery and some popular items such as crisps.

The shortages are due to a cyber-attack launched on April 30 continuing to hit deliveries

Co-op group chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq posted a message stating that “managing the severity of the attack” meant shutting down systems. But criminals had accessed member data.

She added: “This is obviously extremely distressing for our colleagues and members, and I am very sorry this happened. We recognise the importance of data protection and take our obligations to you and our regulators seriously, particularly as a member-owned organisation.

“I appreciate you will want to know more, and I hope you will understand that in order to protect our Co-op, we are limited as to the detail we can communicate at this time. I thank you for your patience and I will be back in touch as soon as possible.”

Computer Weekly states cyber attacks also affecting Marks and Spencer and Harrods, began over the Easter weekend and have been claimed by representatives of the DragonForce ransomware-as-a-service operation.