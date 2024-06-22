Sheffield shops: 9 brands old and new which readers want in city centre, from Zara to Selfridges

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 20th Jun 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 05:02 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Major transformation is happening in Sheffield city centre, which has seen people hopeful for new possibilities and nostalgic for the old.

When The Star’s readers were asked what shops they would like to see in the city centre, the question prompted nearly 600 replies.

Many of these were reminiscing over old shops which left the city in years gone by.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Previous landmarks of the city centre, particularly John Lewis, sparked significant nostalgia.

In the future, readers have set their sights on some luxury clothes brands as well as more independent businesses.

Here are nine new and old shops which The Star’s readers would like to see Sheffield city centre - do you agree?

John Lewis replaced Cole Brothers, and is "sadly missed" by many residents. More than 10 per cent of readers who responded said they wanted the store back in the city. Plans were recently announced to transform the listed building into a mixed-use landmark with independent shops, leisure facilities and a rooftop pocket park.

1. John Lewis

John Lewis replaced Cole Brothers, and is "sadly missed" by many residents. More than 10 per cent of readers who responded said they wanted the store back in the city. Plans were recently announced to transform the listed building into a mixed-use landmark with independent shops, leisure facilities and a rooftop pocket park. | Chris EtchellsPhoto: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Debenhams, on The Moor, is pictured here on its last day of trading in May 2021. The longstanding department store chain shut all its stores, but that doesn't stop shoppers from wishing for its return.

2. Debenhams

Debenhams, on The Moor, is pictured here on its last day of trading in May 2021. The longstanding department store chain shut all its stores, but that doesn't stop shoppers from wishing for its return. | NWPhoto: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Fashion retailer Zara is on many Sheffield shoppers' 'most wanted' list.

3. Zara

Fashion retailer Zara is on many Sheffield shoppers' 'most wanted' list.Photo: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Bird’s Yard on Chapel Walk is an independently-run shop, which many readers would like to see more of. They sell prints, candles, gifts, and clothes, just off the high street in the city centre.

4. Independent shops

Bird’s Yard on Chapel Walk is an independently-run shop, which many readers would like to see more of. They sell prints, candles, gifts, and clothes, just off the high street in the city centre. | NWPhoto: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ShoppingSheffieldJohn Lewis

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.