When The Star’s readers were asked what shops they would like to see in the city centre, the question prompted nearly 600 replies.

Many of these were reminiscing over old shops which left the city in years gone by.

Previous landmarks of the city centre, particularly John Lewis, sparked significant nostalgia.

In the future, readers have set their sights on some luxury clothes brands as well as more independent businesses.

Here are nine new and old shops which The Star’s readers would like to see Sheffield city centre - do you agree?

1 . John Lewis John Lewis replaced Cole Brothers, and is "sadly missed" by many residents. More than 10 per cent of readers who responded said they wanted the store back in the city. Plans were recently announced to transform the listed building into a mixed-use landmark with independent shops, leisure facilities and a rooftop pocket park.

2 . Debenhams Debenhams, on The Moor, is pictured here on its last day of trading in May 2021. The longstanding department store chain shut all its stores, but that doesn't stop shoppers from wishing for its return.

3 . Zara Fashion retailer Zara is on many Sheffield shoppers' 'most wanted' list.