When The Star’s readers were asked what shops they would like to see in the city centre, the question prompted nearly 600 replies.
Many of these were reminiscing over old shops which left the city in years gone by.
In the future, readers have set their sights on some luxury clothes brands as well as more independent businesses.
Here are nine new and old shops which The Star’s readers would like to see Sheffield city centre - do you agree?
1. John Lewis
John Lewis replaced Cole Brothers, and is "sadly missed" by many residents. More than 10 per cent of readers who responded said they wanted the store back in the city. Plans were recently announced to transform the listed building into a mixed-use landmark with independent shops, leisure facilities and a rooftop pocket park. | Chris EtchellsPhoto: Chris Etchells
2. Debenhams
Debenhams, on The Moor, is pictured here on its last day of trading in May 2021. The longstanding department store chain shut all its stores, but that doesn't stop shoppers from wishing for its return. | NWPhoto: Dean Atkins
3. Zara
Fashion retailer Zara is on many Sheffield shoppers' 'most wanted' list.Photo: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com
4. Independent shops
Bird’s Yard on Chapel Walk is an independently-run shop, which many readers would like to see more of. They sell prints, candles, gifts, and clothes, just off the high street in the city centre. | NWPhoto: Brian Eyre
