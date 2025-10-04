Sheffield shops: 500 at 'crazy' launch of Oseyo Korean supermarket on The Moor
People braved wind and rain from Storm Amy to be at the opening of Oseyo on The Moor.
Unprecedented queues formed at the unit, next to Five Guys and opposite the former Debenhams.
The lively event had dancers, K-pop music and a sprinkling of influencers and VIPs who got to enter first - but not before a slight hiccup with the ribbon cutting ceremony, see video.
Oseyo has three floors and stocks ice cups, K-pop and a 'ramyun library', east Asian vegetables, kimchi, mango pancakes, Samyang Carbonara noodles, fish-shaped bread, homeware and electronics.
It is said to be the chain’s largest store in the UK.
Operations director Isaac Kweon said previously: “After our epic success and the viral sensation of our Arndale store, the Oseyo team have decided to go even crazier for our latest location in Sheffield.”