Sheffield shops: 15 new shops which have opened or are opening soon in Sheffield

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 12th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

From luxury fashion chains to supermarkets and homeware stores, a number of new shops have opened or are opening soon in Sheffield.

While times are still undoubtedly hard for high street retailers, a mixture of global chains and indepdent businesses have shown their confidence in Sheffield by launching new shops here.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most exciting new shops which have either opened within the last six months or are due to welcome their first customers this spring or summer.

They include shops in Sheffield city centre, selling everything from jewellery to wine, and at Meadowhall.

Where do you think is the best place to shop in Sheffield, and which store would you most like to see open in the city?

The upmarket beauty chain Sephora is opening a new shop in the former All Saints clothing store on High Street, Meadowhall, this summer.

1. Sephora - Meadowhall

The upmarket beauty chain Sephora is opening a new shop in the former All Saints clothing store on High Street, Meadowhall, this summer. | National World Photo: National World

Hello Japan, a new Japanese supermarket is set to open soon on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, at what was the fashion store Melody Couture, opposite Primark

2. Hello Japan - The Moor

Hello Japan, a new Japanese supermarket is set to open soon on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, at what was the fashion store Melody Couture, opposite Primark | NW Photo: DW

The Italian-styled men's fashion store House of Cavani opened at Orchard Square shopping centre in December. It sells suits, shirts, ties and other Milanese-styled menswear.

3. House of Cavani - Orchard Square

The Italian-styled men's fashion store House of Cavani opened at Orchard Square shopping centre in December. It sells suits, shirts, ties and other Milanese-styled menswear. | National World Photo: National World

The popular model railway firm Rails of Sheffield is opening a new store at Sheffield railway station. It already has a huge shop on Chesterfield Road, Heeley, where celebrity customers include the musician Jools Holland and TV presenter James May.

4. Rails of Sheffield - Sheffield railway station

The popular model railway firm Rails of Sheffield is opening a new store at Sheffield railway station. It already has a huge shop on Chesterfield Road, Heeley, where celebrity customers include the musician Jools Holland and TV presenter James May. | National World Photo: National World

