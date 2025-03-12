While times are still undoubtedly hard for high street retailers, a mixture of global chains and indepdent businesses have shown their confidence in Sheffield by launching new shops here.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most exciting new shops which have either opened within the last six months or are due to welcome their first customers this spring or summer.

They include shops in Sheffield city centre, selling everything from jewellery to wine, and at Meadowhall.

Where do you think is the best place to shop in Sheffield, and which store would you most like to see open in the city?

1 . Sephora - Meadowhall The upmarket beauty chain Sephora is opening a new shop in the former All Saints clothing store on High Street, Meadowhall, this summer.

2 . Hello Japan - The Moor Hello Japan, a new Japanese supermarket is set to open soon on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, at what was the fashion store Melody Couture, opposite Primark

3 . House of Cavani - Orchard Square The Italian-styled men's fashion store House of Cavani opened at Orchard Square shopping centre in December. It sells suits, shirts, ties and other Milanese-styled menswear.

4 . Rails of Sheffield - Sheffield railway station The popular model railway firm Rails of Sheffield is opening a new store at Sheffield railway station. It already has a huge shop on Chesterfield Road, Heeley, where celebrity customers include the musician Jools Holland and TV presenter James May.