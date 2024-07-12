Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield is set for a retail boost - with a major international retailer announcing a move into a site in the city.

The Scandinavian homeware firm Jysk says it will open a store at Queen’s Road Retail Park later this month, in a 950 square metre shop, with special offers during its opening week.

It is part of an expansion in the UK of a company that current has a store in Leeds, and the company says it will offer discounts of up to 80 per cent during the first week after opening.

The new store will bring six new jobs to the city, say bosses.

The opening date has been set for Thursday, July 25, with doors opening at 10am.

The company says customers can expect to shop for everything from outdoor living collections, furniture, accessories, soft furnishings, and lighting. In addition to bringing what they describe as ‘affordable Scandi-chic’ homeware to Sheffield.

There will also be free food on offer on the opening day, as Jysk has partnered with well-known Sheffield bakery, Forge Bakehouse, and will be handing out free baked goods between 9am – 12pm on the opening day. The sweet treats will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Elsewhere in store, there will be a DJ performing to celebrate the opening.

Ciaron Hearns, sales and marketing manager, UK and Ireland, at Jysk: "We are so excited to bring our exceptional selection of home furnishings to the Sheffield community.

"Our goal at Jysk (pronounced Yoosk) is to provide customers with a one-stop destination for all their home decor needs, offering modern and comfortable solutions at affordable prices.

“The new JYSK Sheffield store has everything a customer could need for a great shopping experience with our latest merchandising concept to services such as Klarna payment options, local delivery solutions and same day click-and-collect.”

JYSK says Sheffield adds to JYSK’s store portfolio of 28 UK stores,

It is the latest Scandinavian homeware company to set up a base in Sheffield. In addition to Ikea, near Meadowhall, it also now has Søstrene Grene, which opened a year ago on Cambridge Street in the city centre.