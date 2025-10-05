Sheffield shopping: Amplified preachers flock to The Moor to spread the word
The apparently unconnected individuals set up on The Moor and braved wind and rain to spread the word.
Two chose to reach out in song while two made direct pleas to passersby. Three of the four brought loudspeakers.
Between them, they covered all of the pedestrian zone, from Primark to Debenhams, with overlapping noise.
The Moor attracts amplified buskers and performers every day who appear to be tolerated by the police, city council, Business Improvement District ambassadors and the owners of The Moor, NewRiver.
In April, the city council introduced a Public Spaces Protection Order allowing enforcement agencies to issue £100 fines to combat anti-social behaviour, including loitering, likely to have a ‘detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality’