Sheffield shopping: Amplified preachers flock to The Moor to spread the word

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Oct 2025, 10:51 BST
Four preachers were making an unholy racket on Sheffield’s main retail street on Saturday afternoon.

The apparently unconnected individuals set up on The Moor and braved wind and rain to spread the word.

Two chose to reach out in song while two made direct pleas to passersby. Three of the four brought loudspeakers.

Between them, they covered all of the pedestrian zone, from Primark to Debenhams, with overlapping noise.

The Moor is popular with amplified preachers.placeholder image
The Moor is popular with amplified preachers. | nw

The Moor attracts amplified buskers and performers every day who appear to be tolerated by the police, city council, Business Improvement District ambassadors and the owners of The Moor, NewRiver.

In April, the city council introduced a Public Spaces Protection Order allowing enforcement agencies to issue £100 fines to combat anti-social behaviour, including loitering, likely to have a ‘detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality’

