Sheffield set for new bookshop as retailer announces plan for store on School Road, Crookes
Sheffield is set for new bookshop - with plans in the pipeline for a retailer to open a new store next month.
The independent bookselling business Novel Sheffield has announced plans to open its first permanent shop in the city , with a cafe also planned inside the premises.
It is due to open on School Road, Crookes, next to the Whitworth’s pharmacist shop, in late June, with the final opening date yet to be announced.
Novel is run by a Sheffield couple, Katie and Joe Nixon, who have been previously selling books at pop-up venues in the city.
It follows a crowdfunding campaign to raise enough money to get the shop ready, which is now also looking to provide space in the building which would be used as a ‘cinema space’ and pop up gallery in the same building.
The crowdfunding page states: “We’ve been dreaming up this business over the 12 years we’ve been together, and for the last two, have had the pleasure of making this bookselling dream a reality, and are now ready to open our first bricks and mortar venue.
“We sift through contemporary releases to find the most inspiring, innovative, and thought-provoking books out there, and at the centre of the curation is a diverse list of authors, themes, and publishers.
It added: “Novel will always primarily be a bookshop. We will continue to champion independent publishers, and curate a range of diverse, thought-provoking reads that we have mostly read and enjoyed. Expect a big expansion of our range - we want you to browse to your heart's content!”
They have announced a number of rewards for people backing the crowdfunding campaign, including themed T-shirts
