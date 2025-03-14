A popular Sheffield shop is set to close after nearly 40 years, with the owners saying it’s ‘feet up time’.

Customers of Sheffield Photographic Centre, on Hickmott Road, Sharrow, have reacted with sadness to the news it is shutting for good at the end of the month.

The camera shop has been trading for 38 years but its last day will be on March 31, the owners have announced.

Sheffield Photographic Centre, on Hickmott Road, Sharrow, is closing at the end of March after nearly 40 years

One person called the imminent closure ‘sad news’, adding: “It's sad to see all the little independent camera shops slowly disappearing.”

Announcing the closure, owners John and Jen said: “It’s been fun over the last 38 years, meeting and helping all of you fantastic people.

“We’ve seen and helped many people become professionals in this industry, but now it’s feet up time.

“We truly are so grateful for all our customers who have supported us over the years.

“Thanks to all the students and younger crowd who’ve nurtured the interest in all things photographic.

“This has given us a great feeling of love towards all of you. We will miss you!”

The shop is holding a closing down sale to clear its stock.