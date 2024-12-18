NCP has refused to talk about how it aims to keep terrified customers safe in a crime-torn Sheffield car park.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which charges up to £7-a-day at Blonk Street, near Victoria Quays, declined to go into detail after earlier stating it had a mobile response team which “covers the Sheffield area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also insisted its staff “are not police,” so they can only ask troublemakers to leave “and then call the police.”

NCP has refused to give details about security measures at its crime-torn Blonk Street site, which charges drivers up to £7-a-day. | Google

A row blew up after office workers set up a buddy system to avoid using NCP Blonk Street, close to Victoria Quays, alone.

One said it was plagued by drug users who block stairs, shout, fight each other and sometimes square up to motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star asked NCP if the car park was covered by CCTV and whether footage was passed on to police.

We also asked how often its mobile patrols visited, how long they stayed, what they did and whether staff took photos or video which was passed on to police.

The NCP car park on Wellington Street in Sheffield city centre requires a barcode from a parking ticket, or a QR code from the NCP app, to gain access. We asked NCP why Blonk Street did not. We also asked how much NCP was spending on security annually at Blonk Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An external spokesperson said they had spoken to NCP but they had declined to offer any further comment.

The original complainant, who asked not to be named, said problems had been going on “for years.”

In a message to NCP seen by The Star, they said: “This problem has been going on for several years, people have reported it to you before, but nothing gets done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”There are often needles and urine in the stairwell. Colleagues have set up a buddy system so they don’t have to use it alone. Some have had to find alternative parking because they're too scared.

“Why are there no patrols in the car park and why isn't CCTV footage being passed to the police? Your charges should surely include some basic security measures for your customers.”