Sheffield parking: NCP slammed over illegal car park in city centre
NCP has been told to close a site on Fitzwilliam Street in the city centre after two retrospective planning applications were refused by Sheffield City Council.
The authority is also looking into a site on nearby Bowdon Street where it is ‘investigating an allegation that an NCP car park is operating without planning permission’.
The company was named in a crackdown on operators flouting the law.
CounCILLOR Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said the authority would take “robust action” against illegal car parks.
He added: “Whilst it can sometimes feel like a cat-and-mouse game, it is my view that many car park operators are taking advantage of rules designed to ensure fairness.
“Some unfortunately abuse the system by submitting repeat applications and lodging appeals, despite knowing full well what the rules require.
“Ordinary Sheffield residents building a simple extension wouldn’t dream of playing the system in such a way.”
Sign up for our newsletter today, where we bring you all of the breaking news and recent stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire
The city council refused planning permission stating it would conflict with sustainable transport policies, undermine air quality strategies, block brownfield homes and harm the appearance of the street.
Fusion was approached for comment.
A spokesperson for NCP said the firm “declined to comment at this stage.” NCP has 13 car parks in Sheffield.
The Star asked if £100 parking charge notices issued in illegal car parks were valid, but the company did not respond.
Sheffield City Council is also taking action against Bank Park over three illegal car parks in the city.