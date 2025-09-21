Sheffield parking: NCP slammed over illegal car park in city centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 21st Sep 2025, 08:13 BST
The UK’s biggest parking firm has been ordered to close an illegal car park in Sheffield.

NCP has been told to close a site on Fitzwilliam Street in the city centre after two retrospective planning applications were refused by Sheffield City Council.

The authority is also looking into a site on nearby Bowdon Street where it is ‘investigating an allegation that an NCP car park is operating without planning permission’.

An unauthorised NCP car park on Fitzwilliam Street the council has ordered to close.placeholder image
An unauthorised NCP car park on Fitzwilliam Street the council has ordered to close. | nw

The company was named in a crackdown on operators flouting the law.

CounCILLOR Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said the authority would take “robust action” against illegal car parks.

He added: “Whilst it can sometimes feel like a cat-and-mouse game, it is my view that many car park operators are taking advantage of rules designed to ensure fairness.

“Some unfortunately abuse the system by submitting repeat applications and lodging appeals, despite knowing full well what the rules require.

“Ordinary Sheffield residents building a simple extension wouldn’t dream of playing the system in such a way.”

Coun Ben Miskell says illegal car parks block brownfield homes.placeholder image
Coun Ben Miskell says illegal car parks block brownfield homes. | scc

The Fitzwilliam Street car park is owned by a firm called Fusion which has flats nearby.

The city council refused planning permission stating it would conflict with sustainable transport policies, undermine air quality strategies, block brownfield homes and harm the appearance of the street.

Fusion was approached for comment.

A spokesperson for NCP said the firm “declined to comment at this stage.” NCP has 13 car parks in Sheffield.

The Star asked if £100 parking charge notices issued in illegal car parks were valid, but the company did not respond.

Sheffield City Council is also taking action against Bank Park over three illegal car parks in the city.

