Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield hotel where a child died after falling from a window has reopened under new ownership after a revamp and flammable cladding was removed.

Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel closed in 2022 to allow a huge re-cladding project to take place.

At the time it was owned by budget chain OYO.

A year earlier, a five-year-old Afghan boy died after falling from a window there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, it has reopened as part of the London Town Group as a ‘competitively priced’ hotel.

The Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel has reopened as part of the London Town Group as a ‘competitively priced’ hotel. | London Town Group

“Our goal is to create a welcoming and memorable experience for every guest who enters our property. With our commitment to excellence and hospitality, we look forward to setting new standards of service in Sheffield," said founder of London Town Group, Koolesh Shah.

Flammable cladding was blamed for the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017, where 72 people died in a high rise block in London.

The Sheffield Metropolitan was inspected by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in 2020 when several issues relating to the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 were identified.