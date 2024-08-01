Sheffield hotels: Metropolitan Hotel where boy died in fall reopens
Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel closed in 2022 to allow a huge re-cladding project to take place.
At the time it was owned by budget chain OYO.
A year earlier, a five-year-old Afghan boy died after falling from a window there.
Now, it has reopened as part of the London Town Group as a ‘competitively priced’ hotel.
“Our goal is to create a welcoming and memorable experience for every guest who enters our property. With our commitment to excellence and hospitality, we look forward to setting new standards of service in Sheffield," said founder of London Town Group, Koolesh Shah.
Flammable cladding was blamed for the Grenfell Tower disaster in 2017, where 72 people died in a high rise block in London.
The Sheffield Metropolitan was inspected by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in 2020 when several issues relating to the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 were identified.
