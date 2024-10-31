Sheffield Meadowhall: Limited edition £1 Timex watch available as brand celebrates 170 years
Although the price of Timex watches vary, they cost an average of £100, and can be up to £750.
The brand is celebrating their 170th anniversary with the launch and honouring their roots as the Waterbury Clock Company.
The new Waterbury watch pays tribute to the brand’s original pocket watch which first sold for $1 in 1854, known as “the watch that made the dollar famous”.
Waterbury watches currently available can cost up to £270.
Only 1,000 of them will be available worldwide.
A spokesperson for the brand said: “In this special anniversary edition, Timex stays true to its roots, offering a beautifully crafted timepiece with a 170th Anniversary logo on a sleek, ice-white dial.
“The 19mm Roman numeral markers, finely lacquered in 3D, along with a case back engraved to commemorate this milestone, reflect the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship.”
They will be available online from 3pm on November 16 at Timex and in-store at Frasers in Meadowhall from 10am, for £1.