Whether it’s a career change or a part time job to get in some extra spending money for Christmas, there’s plenty to choose from.

1. Tasty Plaice Counter Assistant

● Full job title: Counter Assistant

Here are 10 jobs you can apply for at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield this winter.

● Full time

● Numbers of hours per week: 40

● Mornings, Evenings, Weekends

● Permanent Job

● Salary - Meets National Minimum Wage and reviewed on a quarterly basis.

Description: To apply for a counter assistant at Tasty Plaice you will be expected to serve and assist customers, so outstanding communication skills are essential:

- You will be serving hot food and soft drinks, as well as cleaning the front of house work areas and stock items.

The successful candidate will need to be flexible as there are shift patterns day, evenings and weekends.

The unit is open 11-9.30 Monday to Saturday, and 11-6 Sunday. This is a permanent full time counter assistant role covering 30-40 hours depending on each individuals needs. Full training will be provided any previous experience is welcomed

How to apply: Email your CV across to [email protected]

Closing date: 30-11-2022

2. Claire’s Accessories Multi Site Supervisor

● Full time

● Numbers of hours per week: 32

● Mornings, Evenings, Nights, Weekends

● Permanent Job

Description: A rare and exciting opportunity has come up for a Multi Site Supervisor for the Sheffield area. This would be based out of our Flagship Meadowhall store, across Crystal Peaks and Sheffield City Centre.

How to apply: Email [email protected]

Closing date: 30-11-2022

3. BOSS Temporary Sales Consultant

● Temporary Sales associate

● Part time

● Numbers of hours per week: 24

● Mornings, Evenings, Nights, Weekends, All

● Temporary Job

Description: In your role as a Sales Associate, you are passionate about our products and brand to provide Customer Service Excellence at all times whilst building a loyal customer base of repeat shoppers to drive commercial success.

Closing date: 04-12-2022

How to apply: Email [email protected] with (Temporary Sales) in the subject line.

4. Forever New Style Consultant

● Style Consultant

● Part time

● Numbers of hours per week: 16

● Temporary

Description: Forever New is a fast-growing international fashion clothing and accessories brand. With more than 300 stores and a vast online presence across the globe, we have developed a strong community of fashion-lovers, designers, innovators, experts and creatives who have taken us from Australia to the world.

We are seeking a fashion focused Part Time Sales Assistant 16 hours to join our team. Reporting to the Store Manager, you will provide excellent customer service and be passionate about driving sales whilst maintaining a vibrant store environment. This is a part time position and will require availability over late night trading hours, bank holidays and weekends.

Closing date: 02-01-2023

How to apply: Apply online or email [email protected]

5. Charles Clinkard Sales Consultant

● Sales Consultant

● Part time

● Numbers of hours per week: 5

● Weekends

● Permanent Job

● Up to £9.70 per hour

Description: Established as a family run shop in 1924, the Clinkard Group has now grown to be one of the largest Independent Footwear Retailers in the UK. We are looking to recruit 3 Part Time Retail Assistants to work in our Meadowhall Branch. Our vacancies are for 5, 15 and 20 hours per week, which will be on a weekday and weekends. You should have a flexible approach to working hours and applicants must be willing to work overtime as required. Hours suit the needs of the business.

Closing date: 10-12-2022

How to apply: Apply online or send cv to [email protected]

6. Joe Browns Style Ambassador

● Style Ambassador

● Part time

● Numbers of hours per week: 20

● Mornings

● Permanent Job

Description: To be a successful Style Ambassador, Joe Browns is looking for an individual who isn’t afraid to be themselves, who is customer focused and can think both commercially and creatively. Retail experience isn’t necessary but is preferred, we need someone who can hit the ground running at one of the busiest times of our year and offer a remarkable customer experience. This person should be charismatic, ambitious and strive to be the very best at what they do. Embracing the free spirited, adventurous nature of the brand, they are able to bring fresh ideas to the table and aren’t afraid of getting stuck in.

Closing date: 06-12-2022

How to apply: Pop in store or send a CV and cover letter to [email protected]

7. Swarovski Sales Consultant

● Sales Consultant

● Part time

● Number of hours per week: 16

● Mornings, Evenings, Weekends

● Temporary

Description: At Swarovski, where innovation meets inspiration, our Sales Consultants are our ultimate advocates, providing our customers with extraordinary service and an awe-inspiring brand experience. We are searching for a curious and charismatic Sales Consultant to help us place crystal into the hearts and hands of our customers, to join a team with passion and enthusiasm and make the dreams of our customers come true.

Join us if you are looking for a rewarding role within a diverse team that is pushing boundaries and shares your real passion for fashion and jewellery. Be part of a truly iconic global brand, learn and grow with us. A world of wonder awaits you.

Closing date: 17-01-2023

How to apply: Apply online

8. The Toolshed Sales Assistant

● Sales assistant

● Full time

● Numbers of hours per week: 24

● Mornings, Evenings, Weekends

● Permanent Job

Description: The main purpose of a sales assistant is to provide help within the store for customers, learning about the products, becoming familiar with stock we sell in store and keep at our warehouse. To become into effect for when a customer asks about a product. Provide excellent face to face sales and effective support service to all our customers.

Closing date: 17-12-2022

How to apply: apply online or email [email protected]

9. The North Face Seasonal Sales Associate

● Seasonal Sales Associate (xmas temp)

● Part time

● Numbers of hours per week: 16

● Temporary Job

Description:

If you think this is the right job for you, please apply by sending your CV and Covering Letter explaining why you think you are a good fit to [email protected] and address your application to Natalie. Please say what position you are applying for (Seasonal or permanent).

As this is a temporary seasonal role, you would be expected to work the Christmas period including Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, and New year’s Eve/Day.

Closing date: 30-11-2022

How to apply: Email [email protected] - please say which position you are applying for (seasonal or permanent)

10. EE Retail Advisor

● Retail Advisor

● Part time

● Numbers of hours per week: 30

● Permanent Job

Description: It’s time to look to the future. We want our people to see their potential at work. That’s why being a Retail Customer Advisor at EE means getting the chance to grow and progress. You don’t need to have the skills right now before you know it, you’ll be part of the team, wowing customers with your people skills, hitting targets and enthusiastically solving problems. You’ll be the face of EE and, what’s more, you’ll get the chance to develop a career that goes well beyond our store.

Closing date: 31-01-2023

