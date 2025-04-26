While the city doesn’t yet have a full five-star venue, it has a wealth of four star sites offering upscale comfort with a range of amenities and services.

In the last year, Radisson Blu opened on Pinstone Street, Hilton on Bramall Lane and the Psalter on Psalter Lane reopened. They joined old favourites include the Crowne Plaza, Novotel, Mercure St Paul’s and The Rutland.

Here’s a gallery of four-star hotels ranked using Tripadvisor’s ‘Traveller Ranked’ metric which is ‘based on’ traveller reviews.

1 . Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield, an IHG Hotel, Victoria Station Road. Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 1,936 reviews on Tripadvisor. | google Photo Sales

2 . Whitley Hall Hotel Whitley Hall Hotel, Elliot Lane Grenoside. Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 2,278 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Mercure Sheffield Parkway Mercure Sheffield Parkway, Britannia Way Catcliffe. Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 1,239 reviews on Tripadvisor. | google Photo Sales

4 . Halifax Hall Halifax Hall, Endcliffe Vale Road Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 1,077 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales