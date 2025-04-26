While the city doesn’t yet have a full five-star venue, it has a wealth of four star sites offering upscale comfort with a range of amenities and services.
In the last year, Radisson Blu opened on Pinstone Street, Hilton on Bramall Lane and the Psalter on Psalter Lane reopened. They joined old favourites include the Crowne Plaza, Novotel, Mercure St Paul’s and The Rutland.
Here’s a gallery of four-star hotels ranked using Tripadvisor’s ‘Traveller Ranked’ metric which is ‘based on’ traveller reviews.
