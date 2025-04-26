Sheffield hotels: All four-star hotels ranked for 2025 including newcomers Radisson Blu and Hilton

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 26th Apr 2025, 08:08 BST

Sheffield has rarely had such an impressive selection of luxury hotels.

While the city doesn’t yet have a full five-star venue, it has a wealth of four star sites offering upscale comfort with a range of amenities and services.

In the last year, Radisson Blu opened on Pinstone Street, Hilton on Bramall Lane and the Psalter on Psalter Lane reopened. They joined old favourites include the Crowne Plaza, Novotel, Mercure St Paul’s and The Rutland.

Here’s a gallery of four-star hotels ranked using Tripadvisor’s ‘Traveller Ranked’ metric which is ‘based on’ traveller reviews.

Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield, an IHG Hotel, Victoria Station Road. Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 1,936 reviews on Tripadvisor.

1. Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria

Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield, an IHG Hotel, Victoria Station Road. Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 1,936 reviews on Tripadvisor. | google

Whitley Hall Hotel, Elliot Lane Grenoside. Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 2,278 reviews on Tripadvisor.

2. Whitley Hall Hotel

Whitley Hall Hotel, Elliot Lane Grenoside. Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 2,278 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Mercure Sheffield Parkway, Britannia Way Catcliffe. Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 1,239 reviews on Tripadvisor.

3. Mercure Sheffield Parkway

Mercure Sheffield Parkway, Britannia Way Catcliffe. Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 1,239 reviews on Tripadvisor. | google

Halifax Hall, Endcliffe Vale Road Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 1,077 reviews on Tripadvisor.

4. Halifax Hall

Halifax Hall, Endcliffe Vale Road Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 1,077 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: Scott Merrylees

